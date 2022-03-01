DC’s Titans Reveals First Look at Season 4 Villain Brother Blood

Brother Blood is heading to Titans, and the first look at Joseph Morgan as the nefarious DC villain has arrived. Each season of Titans has tried to focus on one or two central threats, with Trigon, Deathstroke, Red Hood, and Scarecrow previously holding down those roles. Next up to put pressure on the Titans is Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood, who is described as an intelligent introvert with a dark side. Morgan previously starred as Klaus Mikaleson in The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. It may be a while before we get to see Morgan in his full Brother Blood costume, this first photo does a good job of setting the mood for his character’s dark personality.

Morgan shared a series of photos on Instagram teasing his look as Brother Blood. If you take all the captions together, they spell out, “Know… His… Name. #brotherblood #dctitans” The majority of the photos are obscured with his hands, but the lightning that’s available gives off a red hue to further cement Morgan’s Brother Blood transformation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also joining Joseph Morgan in Season 3 of Titans are Claws actor Franka Potente in the role of Mother Mayhem, and The A List‘s Lisa Ambalavanar in the recurring role as Jinx. Morgan and Potente are set as series regulars. Season 4 of Titans was announced in October during DC FanDome and on the eve of the Season 3 finale. May Bennett/Mother Mayhem is at her physical peak and is considered an apex predator who is determined to accomplish her mission. As for Jinx, she’s a criminal who is excellent at dark magic and has a knack for manipulating others and causing chaos.

A major DC villain is reportedly also coming to Titans: Lex Luthor. The Illuminerdi reports Luthor will be a “surprise character” at the “beginning” of the fourth season. However, before fans get their hopes up, the outlet claims Lex Luthor won’t be a series regular, though his appearance “is intended to be memorable.” It’s being reported that Luthor will be 40 years or older on the show.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites seemingly confirmed a fifth season is already in the works back in November. He made an offhanded comment about storylines playing out across “Seasons 4 and 5,” which would mean WarnerMedia is already looking ahead to the future of the series.

What do you think of Joseph Morgan’s reveal as Brother Blood for Titans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!