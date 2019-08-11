Titans Star Reveals New Look at Raven’s Comic-Accurate Appearance

The second season of Titans is rapidly approaching with less than a month before the new episodes premiere on the DC Universe streaming service. And with the first trailer for the series recently debuting, we got our first look at Season 2 — and it’s really embracing its superhero roots from the pages of DC Comics.

Now we have a good look at Rachel Roth AKA Raven in her new look for Titans Season 2, showing that she’s much more accurate to her comic book appearance than she was in the first season of the series. Take a look below, courtesy of actress Teagan Croft‘s Instagram!

Many stars on the series have been teasing their new looks for the show, including Dove actress Minka Kelly as well as Wonder Girl actress Conor Leslie.

But before we get to the superheroics, we have to see how Dick Grayson rises out of the darkness after hallucinating the murder of his mentor Batman. According to showrunner Greg Walker, this wasn’t supposed to be the finale of the first season but was altered as they were finishing the show.

“I think one of the things that most intrigued me and brought me to Titans was this idea of depicting Dick Grayson and his journey as Robin in a very emotional and psychologically grounded way,” Walker said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I liked it both thematically and I liked it from a cliffhanger point of view, and I liked that it focused, in many ways, back to where we started with the Dick-Rachel story,” Walker said. “It felt very focused and sharp and made you want to know how you’re going to pull him back from the brink of disaster, as it were.”

Walker also explained that they were planning to use the footage they shot and incorporate it into the new season.

“A version of that, yes,” Walker said. “We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere]. We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it… It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it. We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

Titans Season 2 premieres on DC Universe on September 6th.