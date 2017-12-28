Tom King Gives An Update on ‘Sheriff of Babylon Season 2’

Before they announced Mister Miracle, Tom King and Mitch Gerads revealed that they would follow up their critically-acclaimed series Sheriff of Babylon with a sequel down the line, tentatively titled Sheriff of Babylon Season 2.

During an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, King — who just won Writer of the Year in ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards — revealed that the second season of Sheriff is written — but that the final release will depend on Gerads.

“I wrote it, it’s done, it’s in the bag,” King said. “In my opinion, no one should work on Sheriff that’s not named Mitch Gerads. I’m working on Mister Miracle with him right now; we’ll see how that goes. Maybe he’ll be too popular an artist and he’ll just want to do Batman or Wolverine or something, It’s up to Mitch, because it’s written, but nobody will ever draw a page except for Mitch.”

In spite of how daunting a series like Mister Miracle can be, King said that he felt comfortable doing it with Gerads, whom he called the best artist in comics.

“It’s like working with a net,” King said. “I know that no matter what I do, Mitch will catch me and he’ll make my words into something great.”

Sheriff of Babylon, which brought the two together for their first DC work (besides Mister Miracle, they also did an acclaimed issue of Batman together this year), centers on an American cop-turned-military consultant (Chris Henry) as he attempts to solve the murder of one of his Iraqi police recruits.

King drew inspiration for the series from his time as an intelligence officer for the CIA during the Iraq War, and while King had written spies and intelligence fiction before in novels and the Grayson series from DC You, Sheriff was the first title King ever had to run by the government to make sure he was not giving too much away.

Sheriff of Babylon is available in trade paperback and hardcover at comic book specialty stores and book shops. Mister Miracle is available monthly from DC, and if you have not yet started reading it you can get an extended “Director’s Cut” with additional content and commentary of Mister Miracle #1 on February 14.