Top 7 Arrowverse Episodes to Watch Before the Return of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl marked the beginning of a roughly nine-week hiatus for the show. Next week, Legends of Tomorrow will take over the time slot until its season comes to an end in April.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Legends of Tomorrow, you’ve really been missing out. Legends may be the least serious of The CW‘s Arrowverse shows, but that is a huge part of its charm. This group of time travelling, super heroically inclined misfits are a joy to watch even as they take on threats so seriously that all of time and reality are at risk. The show is presently in its third season, so if you wanted to get up to speed, you don’t have a huge number of episodes to catch up on unlike, say, Arrow does. But if a huge binge isn’t quite your cup of tea or you already have a pretty long list of must-watches on Netflix, we’ve come up with the top seven episodes within the Arrowverse you should check out to get yourself ready for Legends of Tomorrow to return.

So, hop right on the Waverider, folks!

“Aruba” (Season 2 Episode 17)

Last season’s finale is a good episode to watch for a few reasons. For starters, it’s just awesome, but the real reason is that it gives a bit of context for how bonkers Season Three ends up being. The Legends team end up losing out to the Legion of Doom in a fight for an object — the Spear of Destiny — that will let the person wielding it to literally change reality. Clearly this is not something that the bad guys should have, so the Legends take the risky chance of going back to a place in time they know that versions of themselves will be so they can get that Spear before the bad guys can use it. Their plan works, but it comes at a cost, one that is hinted at in the last shot of the episode which reveals dinosaurs in Los Angeles. Oops.

“Aruba-Con” (Season 3 Episode 1)

Since you know how the dinosaurs end up in LA, checking out this season’s premiere episode will give you an idea of how further messed up time is for the Legends. The Legends find themselves with a new adversary in the form of former teammate Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and a whole mess of things that their past shenanigans created — including Julius Caesar stealing a history book to conquer the world with. It may be setting up the season, but it’s also a classic Legends of Tomorrow episode. A definite must-see.

“Invasion!” (Season 2 Episode 7)

Honestly, you should probably watch all of the “Invasion!” Arrowverse crossover from last year, but if you must pick one episode, this is it. The episode shows the team travelling back in time to figure out how to deal with the invading Dominator aliens back in the present. It results in them discovering that the aliens have a weapon that will kill all of Earth’s metahumans and millions of innocent humans as well. It also features Martin Stein’s (Victor Garber) daughter, Lily, who happens to be an aberration of the timeline, but one that he is determined to keep.

“Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4” (Season 3 Episode 8)

If you haven’t already seen all four parts of this season’s Arrowverse crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X” stop what you are doing and go do it right now. If you have, rewatching the fourth part is a perfect prep for Legends coming back. The episode features a heart wrenching change to the Legends team, but also sees a version of an old friend — in this case, Leo Snart, the Earth-X doppelganger of the late Leonard Snart/Captain Cold — join the team for a bit. You will laugh. You will cry. You will ugly cry, but it will be so worth it.

“Return of the Mack” (Season 3 Episode 5)

This episode serves as re-introduction to one of the antagonists of this season: Damien Darhk. Yep, the same Damien Darhk we last saw at the end of “Aruba”. Set in Victorian, London, the episode not only brings Darhk back into things, but it also reveals a little bit more about this season’s big bad, the mysterious Mallus, as well explores some of Rip’s motivations this season. There’s also plenty of humor related to the episode’s title which, yes, happens to come from that infamous 1990s song.

“Beebo the God of War” (Season 3, Episode 9)

We would be remiss if we didn’t suggest that you watch the midseason finale in your preparations. “Beebo the God of War” not only introduces John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to Legends, but also might just be the most fun you can have in one episode of the Arrowverse. The team goes back to the time of the Vikings where a displaced young Martin Stein ended up with a fluffy blue stuffed animal named Beebo. The Vikings mistake Beebo for a god and it emboldens them to continue in their conquest of the new world. The episode is beloved by Legends fans and has even spawned its own holiday: Beebo Day. Hail Beebo.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

