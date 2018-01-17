TV Ratings: ‘Black Lightning’ Debuts as Strongest CW Premiere in Two Years

Black Lightning‘s back, and he’s aiming for The CW‘s ratings crown.

The new super-series got off to a thunderous start on Tuesday night, grabbing the attention of 2.31 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are the highest for any non-crossover episode of TV in the 9pm Tuesday night slot this season.

Not only were Black Lightning‘s numbers last night the best of the time slot this season, but it marks the biggest success The CW has had at that time in quite a while. Since Supernatural left the slot three years ago, no show has been able to post an audience as large as Black Lightning‘s (save for one Crisis on Earth-X crossover episode). Additionally, Black Lightning was the most-watched series premiere for The CW since Legends of Tomorrow hauled in 3.2 million a couple of years ago.

Leading into Black Lightning, The Flash had a solid night in its own right. The midseason premiere drew in 2.47 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up 13 percent from its fall finale in December.

Over on ABC, The Middle (6.1 mil/1.4) rose slightly on its way to the series finale later this season, while Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/1.0), black-ish (3.8 mil/1.0) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.56 mil/0.6) were all steady.

NBC also had a successful night, with Ellen’s Game of Games (8.7 mil/2.2) ticking up and Chicago Med (7.9 mil/1.5) hit a season high in audience. This Is Us (9.8 mil/2.5) dipped slightly.

All three of FOX’s Tuesday night programs saw increases this week. LA to Vegas (2.8 mil/0.9) and The Mick (2.3 mil/0.8) both ticked up a notch while Lethal Weapon (5 mil/1.2) rose 16 percent in its audience to tie its season highs.