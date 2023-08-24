Blue Beetle Featured a Surprise DC Cameo Everybody Missed

Though Blue Beetle is largely separated from the rest of the DC Universe, the film included a cameo from one of the stable’s most popular characters that seemingly everybody missed. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-moment at the beginning of the film, the Blue Beetle scarab is seen flying through space. It’s here it bumps into a glowing green object, which Beetle helmer Angel Manuel Soto now confirms is a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

“There’s more. At the beginning of the title sequence, for those of you guys that follow the Blue Beetle comics, there’s a green light that hits this character, and that’s a Green Lantern,” Soto said during a recent Collider screening (via The Direct). “If you didn’t catch it, watch it again. Also, on the bug later, and you see it also at the end, there’s a stack of Oreos, and who likes to eat Oreos?”

Where is Blue Beetle on the DCU timeline?

Soto told us earlier this year that because the film is so removed from everything else, it can really be put anywhere DC Studios brass want to place it.

“I think that’s the beauty of it, right? I think it’s pretty vague. We know Batman exists. We know Flash exists. We know Superman exists, but we don’t say how, where or what,” Soto said at the time. “I think it opens up the doors to any interpretation or any direction James Gunn wants to go and because it is setting Jaime up, what happens now moving forward is game. I think that’s why they decided Jaime can be the first superhero of the new DCU because he is his own hero.”

What is Blue Beetle about?

