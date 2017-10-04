New Justice League Trailer Teaser Released

People have been begging for a new Justice League trailer, and it’s almost here. This morning, this trailer tease was released during the Today Show.

The best part about this trailer tease? It confirms that the full-length Justice League trailer will be airing on Saturday – just two days from now! It’s unfortunate that the footage isn’t available in high-res yet, but there are a number of recordings just like this one floating around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This tease is reportedly one of five that will air between now, and the time the full trailer is released. Yes, you heard that correctly, there are supposed to be five of these teasers in the next two days.

The rumors have stated that each of the members of the Justice League – minus Superman – will have their own short teaser leading up to the team trailer.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

