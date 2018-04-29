‘Watchmen’: New Character Breakdowns For HBO’s TV Reboot

Production on HBO’s new Watchmen reboot is rumored to begin production in the coming weeks and now, it appears that casting breakdowns for the show have begun to surface.

Thanks to the folks at That Hashtag Show, we now have a look at eight of the people that will reportedly be showing up in the show on HBO when it debuts sometime next year.

The full casting breakdowns can be seen below:

Angela Abraham: African-American female cop. Independent and intelligent, she’s also a realist. She’s married to Cal, with whom she has a daughter and is fiercely protective of them both.

Cal Abraham: African-American male who is the stay-at-home husband of Angela. While he seems at home as the king of his castle and being a loving husband and father, it’s clear his past has a different story to tell.

Looking Glass: A good looking cop, the native Oklahoman isn’t simple as his rural accent makes him appear to be. A top interrogator and behavioral scientist, he may also be a bit of a sociopath.

Panda: An ethnic desk cop, he’s cynical and tough and puts his job first. Not a friend to many, he uses comedy to keep people at bay.

Red Scare: Mafioso, track suit wearing cop. His Russian accent lends to his abrasiveness.

Pirate Jenny: An androgynous and lustful bisexual cop, Jenny is an anarchist at heart.

Jane Crawford: The wife of the police chief, Judd, Jane is a veterinarian who’s sharper than her guarded persona lets on.

Old Man: A former cop who is still an imposing figure despite his age.

Earlier this winter, HBO head Casey Bloys had nothing but nice things to say about the show while speaking at the TCA winter tour.

“I’ve read the script, it’s amazing,” Bloys said. “I’m thrilled, I imagine we’ll shoot that this year.”

Lost alum Damon Lindelof — a longtime fan of the comic series — is serving as executive producer on the show.

“Watchmen — it was dangerous,” Lindelof said earlier this at Vulture Fest LA. “And you can’t be dangerous for dangerous’ sake, but the reason that I’m doing this is these are dangerous times and we need dangerous shows. What we think about superheroes is wrong. I love the Marvel movies and we saw Justice League this morning and I’m all for Wonder Woman and Batman and I grew up on these characters, but we should not trust people who put on masks and say that they are looking out for us. If you hide your face, you are up to no good.”

The Watchmen was a 12-issue series written by legendary comics author Alan Moore, and illustrated by Dave Gibbons. In September of last year, HBO announced that it was moving forward with a pilot from Lindelof based on the comic series, and commissioned additional scripts.

Zack Snyder directed an adaptation of The Watchmen for the big screen in 2009.