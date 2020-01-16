HBO’s Watchmen Showrunner Kills Hopes For Season 2

Fans were by and large blown away with HBO’s Watchmen TV series, which managed to take timely soico-political themes and seamlessly weave them into world of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ groundbreaking comic book saga. After seeing that continuing the story of Watchmen was not only possible, but enriching and entertaining, fans have been hoping to see Watchmen season 2 happen. Just a day ago, HBO executive Casey Bloys indicated that Watchmen season 2 was entirely up to showrunner Damon Lindelof (Lost), who could continue the story if he saw fit. Unfortunately however, it seems that Lindelof has no interest in doing Watchmen season 2 at this time.

USA Today reached out to Damon Lindelof about Watchmen season 2 after Casey Bloys comment about the show resting on his decision. Here’s what Lindelof reportedly had to say:

“Lindelof told USA TODAY this week that he’s told the story he wants to tell and has no interest in a second season, though he’s “given my blessing” to HBO should it want to pursue a new installment with another writer-producer.”

Casey Bloys reported stated that Watchmen without Lindelof is unlikely, as “It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way,” USA Today reports.

To be fair, the prospect of Lindelof doing Watchmen season 2 was a long one to begin with – something that Bloys made clear to fans right after season 1 ended:

“If he has an idea that he’s excited about, then I’m excited; if he wants to do something else, then that’s what I want to do… The one thing Damon has been clear about is he doesn’t see a continuation of this story…”

There was hope that if Lindelof got to continue to play in the Watchmen universe in a different way – namely through an anthology format that would start a whole new story in season 2 – then he could be lured back. That hope isn’t necessarily dead, now that Lindelof has bowed out: while Bloys is loyal to his vision (or non-vision) right now, if HBO wants to keep expanding the Watchmen universe, then a new showrunner could pick up that anthology format idea and run with it.

Of course, a new anthology and new showrunner won’t placate fans who were left wondering and speculating after Watchmen‘s season 1 cliffhanger. Doctor “Cal” Manhattan’s chicken-or-the-egg theme with Angela Abar culminated in Angela possibly getting godly powers herself – something the show teased in Inception-like fashsion in its final “Will she? Won’t she?” shot.

Guess we’ll never know what Sister Night does with goddesshood.