HBO Reveals New ‘Watchmen’ Promo

HBO viewers currently have their eyes glued to Game of Thrones‘ final season, but a new preview hints at what other television events they have in store. Among all of that, fans got the latest look at the network’s television adaptation of Watchmen.

The brief tease for Watchmen can be seen towards the very end of the video, and mixes footage that has already been released with some new content. Namely, the teaser shows Don Johnson’s character sporting a cowboy hat while walking down a corridor lined with soldiers.

Fans can also get yet another look at Regina King’s character looking off into the distance, Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons) musing that “the fun has just begun”, and a look at the show’s version of Rorschach.

Watchmen will serve as a love letter to the iconic DC Comics graphic novel of the same name, while forging its own narrative territory. The cast also includes Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, James Wolk and Hong Chau.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a social media post when the series was in its early stages. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed.” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

“The original is something that we always saw as standing alone and it never in our mind required prequels or sequels or homages or pastiches or anything like that,” Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons previously shared. “It isn’t that we thought it should be treated with great reverence, it’s just that we thought: If you’ve done something right just leave it alone.”

“It does pursue the idea of an alternative reality. And that’s essentially what Watchmen was [in its original comics form], an alternate-reality story,” Gibbons confirmed. “I think what’s happening with the TV version is it presents yet another variation. And while I’ve only read the screenplay — and I can’t speak to the tone or the way the things been shot — I’d say the reality it inhabits is one that feels quite authentic. It’s not here, it’s not now, it’s something slightly sideways.”

