This 1966 Batman Topps Grail Card was Just Sold 5 Month Ago, Now It’s Insanely Valuable

When it comes to non-sports trading card collecting, Pokémon really does rule the hobby. However, superhero cards are not always too far behind and for collectors there are some cards that are worth six-figure sums to have among your haul. Yet, sometimes the same card can bring wildly different prices at auction, which is certainly true of a 1966 Topps Batman card coming up for sale with Heritage Auctions. The Caped Crusader is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes of all time, so any memorabilia will find a home with collectors for the right price. Yet in April this year, a copy of this particular card sold for a modest $4,392. That may be substantially more than it was bought for thanks to a booming trading market, but it is about to be proven to be a huge misfire for its seller with an almost identical card now looking at fetching more than $200,000 just five months later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The card in question is #1 of the 55-card “Black Bat” set, which was released in 1966 to coincide with the Adam West TV series. Titled “The Batman,” both examples of this classic card are graded PSA Mint 9, the highest grading known to exist, and that would make anyone think that the sale prices should be pretty much in the same ballpark. So why is this latest sale expected to fetch so much more than its predecessor? It comes down to a minor difference in the position of the image on the card. The version of the card sold in April is listed as “OC” in its official grading, meaning the image is off-center and the black edge of the card is slightly wider on one side than the other. This new auction is for a fully centered version, which makes it the most superior of its kind. That is always enough to send bidding sky high as serious collectors attempt to own the best possible cards out there.

The Grail of Batman Trading Cards

A card as iconic as this is always likely to attract a lot of attention and it is somewhat surprising that the April sale did not end with a five-figure sale despite the asterisk note of its marginal misalignment. Other examples have sold for up to $19,000 in the past few years, but once again the quick-moving market for trading cards has shown that in no time at all the price to acquire the most sought after pieces can skyrocket. In the case this Batman card, its scarcity is only elevated by the other similar cards out there. This version may be the best of the lot, but there are only 12 others that have been certified PSA 9, meaning that his one of the ultimate grails of the hobby.

This latest auction is set to happen between 23-25 October, which means there is plenty of time for potential buyers to bookmark it and ensure that their assets are in order to be able to potentially compete with a lot of other people wanting to get their hands on this rarity. With the estimate set at $200,000 and upwards, there is no telling exactly how much the card will sell for if several bidders battle it out to be the one to own it. Regular Batman fans may have to sit this one out and just watch, but it seems almost guaranteed that in just over a month there will be some new records set by this auction by those who have the money to invest in a once in a lifetime opportunity.