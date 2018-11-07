HBO’s ‘Watchmen’: First Look at Hooded Justice Revealed

The first look at one of Watchmen‘s caped crusaders has officially arrived, but with a bit of a twist.

A new photo shared by WatchmenBrazil has made its way online, which showcases a bit of in-universe promotional marketing used for the upcoming HBO series. The photo shows a Tulsa Rapid Electric Transit bus, which is wrapped in an advertisement promoting American Hero Story: Minutemen, alongside a photo of Hooded Justice.

Justiça Encapuzada (Hooded Justice) aparece em nova foto do set de filmagens! A imagem faz referência a um programa de TV fictício chamado ”American Hero Story: Minutemen”, que provavelmente funcionará como uma história paralela dentro da própria série da HBO. pic.twitter.com/rrMyDY8awP — Watchmen Brasil (@Watchmen_Brasil) November 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Hooded Justice has made his way into Watchmen‘s set photos, with a bus station ad featuring the same fictional show.

Essa não é a primeira vez que algo na produção faz alusão ao Justiça Encapuzada. Anteriormente já tínhamos visto a silhueta do personagem em outra imagem dos bastidores. pic.twitter.com/ZCBcyH5Uip — Watchmen Brasil (@Watchmen_Brasil) November 7, 2018

As Watchmen fans surely know, Hooded Justice was the very first masked vigilante, who eventually joined the Minutemen in the late 1930s. Hooded Justice didn’t have any real superpowers, but used his skills in hand-to-hand combat to fight crime. Hooded Justice was secretly gay, and his true identity was never entirely known, but he was suspected to be a circus strongman named Rolf Muller.

It certainly sounds like American Hero Story: Minutemen will be a sort of in-universe anthology show about various superheroes, similar to the American Crime Story and American Horror Story shows that currently exist today. In a way, that sort of approach to Watchmen‘s larger history works, especially as the series seems to be set long after the events of the original comic.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a previous social media post. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed,” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

Watchmen is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on HBO.