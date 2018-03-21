What If Adam Strange and Hawkwoman Are Krypton’s Nightwing and Flamebird?!

We know that Syfy‘s Krypton will have its own superheroes, and we know that DC icons Adam Strange and Hawkwoman will play a key role on the show…but what if those two things are connected?

At several points in DC’s history, existing characters — duos including Superman and Jimmy Olsen; Supergirl and Power Girl; and Thara Ak-Var and Chris Kent — have taken on the identies of Nightwing and Flamebird for various stories.

Could Adam Strange and Hawkwoman actually step into the mythical/historical roles of Nightwing and Flamebird, gods and heroes of Krypton, in order to play a role on Krypton and shape Kryptonian history without having an overt impact on the timeline?

The series takes place 200 years ago on Krypton, and centers on Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather. When asked pointblank by ComicBook.com during a recent interview whether Krypton‘s city of Kandor would be home to other heroes, producer Damian Kindler simply responded, “yes.” Check out the video above and see for yourself!

Previously it’s been hinted that the show could feature Kryptonian superheroes Nightwing and Flamebird. While they do have history in the DC Comics, they might be best known for the legend Superman tells young Dick Grayson of Kryptonian gods with by those names, inspiring him to adopt the Nightwing name for himself when he abandons the Robin identity. If there’s one argument against the characters showing up in any form on the show, it’s the fact that Nightwing (the Batman character) has such cache and is currently at the center of at least two known projects Warner Bros. has in development for film and television.

We’ll find out when Krypton premieres on Syfy.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

