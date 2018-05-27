What ‘Lucifer’ Had Planned For Season 4 According To The Co-Showrunners

Lucifer ended — at least for now — tonight, and it did so on the kind of cliffhanger that one might hope would have compelled FOX to pick it up for a fourth season. It didn’t work out that way, though, and now the producers are talking up the possibilities for more — if they can find a way to make it work — and the relative merits of giving a more straightforward ending versus concluding with the punch of tonight’s episode.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussed the cliffhanger and what they had in mind for next season.

“When we pitched season 4 to Fox, everyone was so excited,” Henderson told Deadline. “And by the way, we definitely don’t blame FOX for their decision – they have all kinds of business considerations and a crowded schedule, and we get it.”

…So what does it all mean? What would have happened if the show went on another year?

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer‘s devil face,” Henderson explained. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 – exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the devil?”

Of course, the showrunners want as badly as anybody to see Lucifer somehow return, either on another network or in some form that would allow them to resolve tonight’s cliffhanger.

“And we also had an exciting character from Lucifer’s past who was going to come in and mix everything up,” Modrovich added. “A very personal, intimate figure who we won’t reveal the identity of yet… until we find out if we get the chance to tell the tale on a new network.”

FOX elected not to pick Lucifer up for a fourth season last week, leaving fans to lobby for more of their favorite show on social media.

…If they are somehow successful, though, we’ll have to see whether the producers have to adjust their plans somewhat, after having given a little bit of it away.