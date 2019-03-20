White House Economic Report Lists Batman, Spider-Man, and More as Interns

You might not think of a White House economic report as a place where you’ll find superheroes, but that was certainly not the case this time around. You can thank the Council of Economic Advisors for including some of the most iconic heroes around in their latest Economic Report, which was 711 pages long mind you. That report included heroes like Batman, Spider-Man, and Captain America just to name a few, but you might be surprised at how they were implemented into the report.

No, the Council of Economic Advisors has not actually hired people calling themselves Batman and Spider-Man. Instead, those were just several names used in the report to acknowledge all the hard work their interns do on projects like this, and each intern got to pick a superhero name as part of the recognition (via NY Post).

That included names like Bruce Wayne, Peter Parker, Aunt May, and Steve Rogers, but this wasn’t just limited to comics. Other names in the report included John Snow, Kathryn Janeway, and John Cleese. Snow is of course from HBO’s Game of Thrones, while Janeway is from Star Trek: Voyager. Cleese is known from the Monty Python series and films as well as Fawlty Towers and a number of other movies and projects over the years, including the classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The CEA explained why they put the superhero names in the report on Twitter (@WhiteHouseCEA), saying “Thank you for noticing, our interns are indeed super heroes! We’ve thought so all along, but we knew it’d take a little more to get them the attention they deserve. They have made significant contributions to the Economic Report of the President and do so every day at CEA.”

A second tweet read “Who said economics has to be a dismal science? Did folks really think this was a mistake?!? That would never have made it past our fact-checkers — who, in fact, include our interns!”

