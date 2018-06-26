Fox Chairman Addresses Why ‘Lucifer’ Was Cancelled

As television networks finalize their slates for the upcoming season, so comes the bad news of inevitable cancellations for fan-favorite series. And while this year proved particularly surprising, the loss of Lucifer has driven fans into a frenzy.

Now the FOX chairman Gary Newman shed some light on the decision to end the series after three season while speaking with press about the network’s 2018 – 2019 upfront presentation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lucifer‘s cancellation came down to “a ratings-based decision; we had very a successful late year with all four new dramas renewed,” Newman said, according to Deadline. “We felt like performance-wise, we needed to make that change.”

As to be expected, the series’ cancellation was not well received among fans, but those involved with the show were grateful for the opportunity.

Series star Tom Ellis posted a message on social media thanking the fans for their support.

“It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans,” Ellis wrote. “It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumours that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled Lucifer. I’m so sorry guys.”

The series will conclude with tonight’s finale, which showrunner Joe Henderson admitted will likely anger some fans.

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” Henderson wrote on Twitter last week. “Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

He added more, writing “the Lucifer finale is the best hour of television I’ve been lucky to write. It wraps up everything from the season. But what it teases for season 4… well, maybe, just maybe, we can Save Lucifer and show you.”

The series cancellation has spurned a massive response from fans, making it the number one trending topic on Twitter last week. Henderson supported those fans, encouraging them to make noise.

Other series have been cancelled and picked up after subsequent support by fans. Last year, NBC’s decision to cancel Timeless after one season received some backlash, and the network then brought it back for a second season. That series also ended with a cliffhanger, and has yet to be renewed for Season Three.

Brooklyn Nine Nine was included in FOX‘s latest rounds of cancellations, but it was subsequently picked up by NBC.

Lucifer has a chance to be picked up, possibly by The CW or even the DC Universe streaming platform.

Fans can watch the (for now) series finale of Lucifer tonight on FOX.