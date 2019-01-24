‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Patty Jenkins Assures Chris Pine’s Return “Makes Perfect Sense”

When Wonder Woman 1984 first began production, there were several questions floating around regarding the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. While he was a beloved character in the first Wonder Woman film, he was killed at its conclusion, and fans were understandably perplexed as to how he could reappear alongside Gal Gadot‘s Diana Prince a few decades later. According to director Patty Jenkins, there is no need for all this worry, as his return makes perfect sense.

Jenkins spoke on Buzzfeed’s AM to DM about the second installment of the Wonder Woman franchise, which is set to bow next summer. When the subject of Steve Trevor’s return came up, the director assured fans that this had been in the works for quite a while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s interesting,” Jenkins said. “I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn’t a solution to ‘Oh God, that worked out, let’s try to jam you in there.’ It’s all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense. That’s all I can tell you.”

As the interview went on, Jenkins spoke about the film’s setting, and how she went about capturing the aesthetic of the 1980s.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins continued. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure. But there’s also incredible music, incredible art. And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Are you excited for Steve Trevor to return in Wonder Woman 1984? Do you have a theory as to how they’ll bring him back? Let us know in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.