Wonder Woman 1984 Is An Early Hit On Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is already hit among critics as reviews are starting to pile in. The official embargo for reviews lifted at noon eastern time on Tuesday, following a social media embargo which lifted earlier this month, with the vast majority of the full reviews now being positive. At the time of this article's publishing, Wonder Woman 1984 is boasting an 88% approval rating from critics. The consensus seems to fall in line with ComicBook.com's official review, putting 1984 slightly behind the first Wonder Woman film overall, with some elements exceeding its predecessor but pacing and length holding it back a bit.

"Wonder Woman 1984 learns from the critiques of its excellent predecessor, delivering a much more contained finale by comparison to its extravagant and over-sized blow-out third act in the first movie, but it would have benefited from some more character work, sharper pacing and conclusions, and, well, a little bit more Wonder Woman," ComicBook.com's 3.5 out of 5 star review reads. "The team delivers an exciting and inspirational new tale, with a surprising level of worldly commentary considering when it was shot, along with a much-needed message of hope -- all complemented strongly by the always empathic musical score from Hans Zimmer."

At the time of this article's publishing, Wonder Woman 1984 has seen 57 review collected on the review aggregating website. Top Critic Wendy Ide called the film "a dayglo romp," while Alex Abad-Santos of Vox says "WW1984 is three movies rolled into one... and it's only the first two of these that truly take us somewhere wonderful." Both reviewers were positive.

Negative or, "Rotten," reviews came in from Polygon's Seanan McGuire, saying, "A Wonder Woman story in 2020 could be uplifting and inspiring, and this film is neither," along with Katie Smith-Wong of Flick Feast who says, "Overall, Wonder Woman 1984 sets its sights high in the sky. Gadot, Jenkins, and Wiig are on board but it essentially struggles to find its wings."

Wonder Woman 1984 has not been stamped "Certified Fresh" by the review aggregate site yet but it almost certainly will be, soon.

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25.