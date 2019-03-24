Gal Gadot Praises ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Co-Star Kristen Wiig as Her “Favorite Villain”

The future is bright for Warner Bros. Pictures and their plans for the DC Comics superhero universe after the success of Wonder Woman and Aquaman. And while Shazam! is currently in the pipeline, we’re still a ways away from seeing Diana Prince return to the big screen.

But that’s not stopping star Gal Gadot from hyping up fans for Wonder Woman 1984, set to premiere in 2020. The actress took to social media to praise co-star Kristen Wiig, who will play the popular DC Comics villain Cheetah in the new movie.

View this post on Instagram My favorite villain 🖤 #WW1984 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 22, 2019 at 8:21am PDT

It’s fun to see Wiig and Gadot acting so friendly right now, as they’ll no doubt go toe to toe against each other in the future.

The movie was originally to be released at the end of 2019, but last year was delayed to the summer of 2020. With filming all but wrapped, fans wondered why the movie was pushed back seven months. Producer Charles Roven opened up on the reasons for the delay during an interview with Collider.

“We always wanted the date that we are on right now,” Roven explained. “The studio felt that until their slate for the year before came together—and they had an amazing end of 2018—that they needed to have a big what I call aircraft carrier, a ‘tentpole’, in [2019]. We had a very rushed pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show [I Am the Night] and we had a very rushed post-production schedule in order to make the date that we were on, which was November 1, 2019.”

“We were doing it because the studio said they really needed it, and then at a certain point they came to us and they said, ‘You know what, you guys are right. Let’s go back to the month that you guys released Wonder Woman 1 in, and take the extra time,’” Roven added.

As we get closer and closer to the film’s release date next year, fans should look forward to learning more about Diana’s next adventure and how Cheetah will play a major role.

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on June 5, 2020.

