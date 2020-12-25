Some HBO Max Subscribers Experiencing Crashes With Wonder Woman 1984

HBO Max is getting a lot of traffic this Christmas Day as Wonder Woman 1984 has finally been released, both in theaters and on thee streaming platform. Most viewers will be watching the DC Comics movie on HBO Max from the comfort of their homes on Friday and throughout the weekend as the global pandemic has prevented large gatherings like a movie theater would call for. As a result, Wonder Woman 1984 released on HBO Max at noon eastern time on Friday and fans flocked to the service to watch the film and outages have surfaced as a result. It's not unlikely this is a result of the massive bandwith being used to stream the movie to so many users.

HBO Max subscribers have been taking to social media to share their frustrations with the service not functioning properly to stream the movie. Of course, others have also taken to social media to celebrate the release of Wonder Woman 1984 and share their experience watching the new DC Comics movie and personal thoughts on it. If you need help figuring out how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 based on options available to your location, check this out.

Below, some of the issues viewers have had while trying to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max are pulled together from Twitter.