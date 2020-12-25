Some HBO Max Subscribers Experiencing Crashes With Wonder Woman 1984
HBO Max is getting a lot of traffic this Christmas Day as Wonder Woman 1984 has finally been released, both in theaters and on thee streaming platform. Most viewers will be watching the DC Comics movie on HBO Max from the comfort of their homes on Friday and throughout the weekend as the global pandemic has prevented large gatherings like a movie theater would call for. As a result, Wonder Woman 1984 released on HBO Max at noon eastern time on Friday and fans flocked to the service to watch the film and outages have surfaced as a result. It's not unlikely this is a result of the massive bandwith being used to stream the movie to so many users.
HBO Max subscribers have been taking to social media to share their frustrations with the service not functioning properly to stream the movie. Of course, others have also taken to social media to celebrate the release of Wonder Woman 1984 and share their experience watching the new DC Comics movie and personal thoughts on it. If you need help figuring out how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 based on options available to your location, check this out.
Below, some of the issues viewers have had while trying to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max are pulled together from Twitter.
Crashing
@hbomax and 15 seconds into #WonderWoman1984 and it crashes...— bentramer1031 (@Chris76863626) December 25, 2020
The movie seems to be crashing for some while watching, so if that's happening to you, you're not alone.
Okay. @hbomax Website currently crashed 🥵 waiting to watch @WonderWomanFilm again on it. pic.twitter.com/KlglCATwbk— Pradhyumna V Kashyap (@PradhyumnakV) December 25, 2020
Overloaded
As suspected @hbomax CRASHED pic.twitter.com/LnrAkOXwFG— Joselyn (@JossaDosBichos) December 25, 2020
Solution
Hi Mike! Please try restarting your device if you haven't yet. DM us with your #HBOMax email for more help! Thanks, ^AB— HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) December 25, 2020
HBO Max seems to have a simple solution: try again. The official HBO Max support accounts are advising subscribers to close their app and restart it to try to watch Wonder Woman 1984 again. The DownDetector shows a spike in issues with HBO Max right about the time where Wonder Woman 1984 was released.
Not Loading
It’s not loading? What’s the problem? @InsideHBOMax @HBOPR pic.twitter.com/G4T5W74T3q— Super/Nova (@TVOnTheSpot) December 25, 2020
It does seem like some are being quick to try to dump on HBO Max, many trying to show support for movie theaters which have taken a severe hit throughout 2020 as they have not been given the opportunity to show new movies.
In this case, many followers are quick to offer tips to try to get Wonder Woman 1984 to play.
Frustrations
Wow.
HBO Max decided to crash on me while I was in the middle of watching #WonderWoman1984 😑
THANKS A LOT.— I'm Nobody Too (@GabbsPitargue) December 25, 2020
People are being very quick to turn to social media to vent their frustrations about the blockbuster film which has been added to their HBO Max subscription at no additional cost on top of the subscription fee causing the app to crash.
End On A Good Note
What a fun flashback to the 80’s.. #WonderWoman1984 was fantastic & #GalGadot is so beautiful!! @hbomax @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/UJ30DXKIbo— Pepper Potts (@Mikkio_14) December 25, 2020