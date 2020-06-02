Wonder Woman 1984's Golden Eagle Armor Gets Epic Hot Toys Figure

Wonder Woman 1984 could be one of the biggest blockbusters to still come out this year, as fans are especially excited to see the ongoing adventures of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot). The first trailer for the film debuted late last year, and showcased a pretty epic new suit of armor for the Princess of Themyscira along with it. If you've found yourself particularly in awe of her Golden Eagle armor, you might want to add Sideshow's latest statue to your collection. The company just debuted their Hot Toys Golden Armor Wonder Woman figure, which recreates Diana's golden suit in impressive detail.

"Sideshow and Hot Toys present the most detailed look of Diana Prince’s sparkling armor with the Golden Armor Wonder Woman (Deluxe) Sixth Scale Collectible Figure," the website's description reads in part. "Crafted with special attention to the authentic details found on the Golden Armor and neutral wings, the outfit is painted with the fine metallic gold color that flaunts a subtle metallic shimmer, giving the incredible design greater texture and visual interest."

"Skillfully crafted based on the image of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the movie, the movie-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with long curly dark brown real fabric hair, a specialized body tailored for Wonder Woman, a set of armor wings in neutral mode, a shiny helmet, Wonder Woman’s signature weapon “Lasso of Truth”, and a specially designed dynamic figure stand for display."

The figure includes a massive set of wings, her golden lasso, and helmet. If that isn't enough, there's also a deluxe version of the figure, which includes a second set of wings that are spread in a massive wingspan of 67 cm. As Sideshow specifies, this second set of wings offers a "wider posing range that accentuates flying and stand-by mode, allowing fans to fully recreate the breathtaking aerial scenes."

The standard version of the Hot Toys Golden Armor Wonder Woman figure will retail at $300, while the deluxe version will set you back $360. Both are available for pre-order right now, and are expected to arrive at some point between April and June of 2021. Scroll through to the next slides to get an in-depth look at the statue, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!