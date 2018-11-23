Kristoffer Polaha Is in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

A surprising face appears to have joined the cast of Wonder Woman 1984.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published an op-ed by Kristoffer Polaha titled “Why I Love Doing Hallmark Movies, an Actor’s Confession”, which cites the actor’s filmography at the bottom. As the report revealed, Polaha “next appears” in Wonder Woman 1984.

Polaha’s filmography includes roles in Castle, Mad Men, and Life Unexpected.

It’s unclear exactly what role Polaha has in the film, although the same can be said for much of the film’s supporting cast, with Ravi Patel and Natasha Rothwell both being cast in undisclosed roles.

Wonder Woman 1984 will show Gadot’s Diana Prince in a new kind of adventure, which will pit her against Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine will also return as the previously-dead Steve Trevor, with Pedro Pascal rumored to be playing Maxwell Lord.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins revealed. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins added. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.