First Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Reveals New Costume

It still will be almost a year until Wonder Woman 1984 hits the big screen, but we just got a pretty breathtaking look at the new film. In response to the news that Warner Bros.’ DC Comics movies will not be having a presence at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H next month, WW84 director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to share a teaser poster for the film, alongside confirmation that the marketing campaign won’t officially begin until December of this year.

The poster, which you can check out below, features Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in a whole new suit of armor in front of a neon-hued background in the shape of a “W”.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Gadot also shared the post on social media, saying that she “can not wait” to share the film with everyone.

I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.. 😏😁 https://t.co/sZn04mZZrh — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 5, 2019

The poster appears to provide the first official look at Wonder Woman’s “Golden Eagle” armor, which had been previously rumored to factor into the film in some way. It also hammers home the film’s period setting in a pretty unique way.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said in a previous interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

As the title suggests, Wonder Woman 1984 will follow its titular character in a new adventure in the 1980s. The cast also includes Chris Pine, who will be reprising his role as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig, who will be playing Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal who will be playing a currently unknown role.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.