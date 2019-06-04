New Look at Wonder Woman 1984 Revealed at Licensing Expo

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is lighting up Licensing Expo 2019. Gadot’s Princess Diana is posed in front of a new version of the Wonder Woman 1984 logo on a banner on display at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. You can take a look below.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins returns to direct the sequel, which takes place in the year 1984. In a previous interview, Jenkins said that film’s take on the era would be unique. “You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Gadot has teased that the sequel tells a story capable of standing on its own apart from 2017’s Wonder Woman. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Producer Charles Roven shared similar sentiments while comparing Wonder Woman to some cinematic heavyweights. “She was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” Roven said. “And she’s definitely delivering on that. It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well. It’s a stand-alone film in the same way that Indiana Jones or Bond films are, instead of one continuous story that requires many installments.”

Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal in a mystery role.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.