‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Teases the Sequel’s Own “No Man’s Land” Scene

The “No Man’s Land” scene was one of the most-talked-about clips in Wonder Woman (2017) and according to filmmaker Patty Jenkins, the Gal Gadot-starring sequel is set to have a similar action sequence.

Speaking with Variety, Jenkins said that although it won’t be exactly like the battlefield scene in the debut Wonder Woman film, there was one sequence, in particular, that stood out when filming Wonder Woman 1984.

“I have a scene that’s in this movie that is totally different but it’s my ‘No Man’s Land’ scene It’s like there’s one scene,” Jenkins says. “I am so excited about and you have all those different things. It won’t be the same scene, but there are some moments I’m really excited about.

The approximate four-minute scene help launch Wonder Woman into a tremendous box office success for Warner Brothers, grossing $821.8 million worldwide against a reported $149 million production budget. Soon thereafter, Warner Brothers rushed a sequel — Wonder Woman 1984 — into production, which as just recently wrapped production.

The sequel will feature a jump forward in time to be set in the 1980s. According to Jenkins, it’s set during the time period in which she thought mankind was at its “most extreme and best.“

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure. But there’s also incredible music, incredible art. And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 races into theatres on June 5th, 2020. Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, 2019, Joker on October 10th, andBirds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020.