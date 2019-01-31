Kevin Smith Thanks Patty Jenkins for Telling Him ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Spoilers

With Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine out promoting their next project, the TNT miniseries I Am the Night, they’re also fielding a ton of questions about Wonder Woman 1984.

And while the two are keeping the plot of the DC Comics movie a secret — especially when it comes to the circumstances of Steve Trevor’s return — they aren’t above sharing some spoilers depending on who you are. So don’t be mad that Kevin Smith knows some key plot points before the rest of us.

Hopefully Smith got the dirt on Pine’s return as Steve Trevor, and will hopefully spill some secrets before next summer.

Jenkins previously spoke to Buzzfeed about the idea for the character’s resurrection.

“It’s interesting,” Jenkins said. “I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn’t a solution to ‘Oh God, that worked out, let’s try to jam you in there.’ It’s all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense. That’s all I can tell you.”

Jenkins then went on to explain why the sequel will move on from the era of World War I to the 1980s, and how it’s important to the film’s storyline.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins continued. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure. But there’s also incredible music, incredible art. And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on June 5, 2020.