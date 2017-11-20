‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Reveals Her Thoughts On Sequel

Star Gal Gadot is plotting a future of biblical proportions of the DC Extended Universe‘s Wonder Woman.

In an interview with Willie Geist on Today, Gadot revealed some of her thoughts on what the second Wonder Woman movie, and even possible future sequels, could entail.

“So many journeys she can experience,” Gadot says. “She has so many beautiful values. Each chapter is about different values of Wonder Woman. I think that could be really awesome. It’s like the Wonder Woman bible.”

While Gadot specifically references the bible, she’s also referencing a heroic tradition dating back to antiquity, in which stories of gods, demigods, and epic heroes were used to exemplify the core values of a society. Gadot has been credited with exemplifying some of modern society’s important values, specifically in her response to the sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Ratner, whose production company help to finance the first Wonder Woman movie.

Gadot’s Wonder Woman debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. In that film, Diana had mostly been living apart from the modern world for some time but was drawn back into the role of a hero when Batman and Superman needed assistance in defeating the monstrous Doomsday.

This year’s Wonder Woman movie revealed Diana’s origin and how she left her home, the hidden Amazon island of Themyscira, to save man’s world from the influence of Ares, the god of war. In Justice League, Diana took on a new role as the leader of a group of young heroes.

“For me, it was important that she be the glue of the team,” Gadot said previously. “I think that one of the special and beautiful things about Diana is that she cares for people in the most sincere way. So in her scenes, I made sure that she would make every one of them feel stronger, loved and capable. The story in Justice League is far bigger than Diana; it’s about the entire League.”

The Wonder Woman sequel recently had its release date move up to November 1, 2019.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.