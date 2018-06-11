‘Wonder Woman 2’: First Reported Set Photos Reveal Retro Washington DC

The DC Extended Universe is going back in time to the 1980s in Wonder Woman 2, as revealed in photos from the set.

A person on Twitter claiming to have snuck onto the set of the Warner Bros. film shared photos from a parking garage full of dated car models and a District of Columbia fire engine.

#WonderWoman2 Look at all of the vehicles being used for landmark mall in Wonder Woman 2 pic.twitter.com/ePZZKlGH1q — Altheone64 (@altheone64) June 10, 2018

DC Films’ Geoff Johns and director Patty Jenkins have both recently teased the Wonder Woman sequel’s 1980s setting by showing off the “WW84” logo. Fans have had some fun mocking up some creative posters inspired by the WW84 logo. Here are some of the ways the events of the 1980s could inform the story told in Wonder Woman 2.

Jenkins confirmed that the sequel to Wonder Woman would be a period piece set in the 1980s earlier this year at CinemaCon.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

There’s plenty temptation to go around for Diana in the 1980s, an era historical characterized by excess, Cold War dread, and paranoia regarding government control and intrusion into citizens’ private lives. It is possible that the WW84 logo, which seems to indicate that the film will take place specifically in the year 1984, was chosen as a deliberate homage to George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984.

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman 2 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

