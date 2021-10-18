Wonder Woman 3: Will Lynda Carter Play a Big Role in Sequel?

With a third Wonder Woman movie now really official, Gal Gadot’s return is obviously locked in — but what about Lynda Carter? TV’s Wonder Woman, who headlined a series from 1975 until 1979, was on hand at DC’s FanDome event yesterday to confirm that she will return in some capacity, although neither she nor writer/director Patty Jenkins could say much about what that means. In Wonder Woman 1984, which was released to mixed reviews on HBO Max last year, Carter had a cameo role in a mid-credits sequence as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man’s world as Zeus created Themyscira.

In the movie, the “golden eagle” armor worn by Diana — the one that looked like her costume from Kingdom Come — actually belonged to Asteria, and the character was referenced a few times, her story an inspiration to other Amazons. That made the payoff that it was Carter — who had missed out on a cameo in the first Wonder Woman — even more exciting.

“We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said at the event. “Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three, three little kids and shooting, she’s so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.”

“Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me? And that’s so cool,” Carter added later.

Obviously fans have attached themselves to Carter being on the panel, and the “we are all three” from Jenkins, seemingly implying that Carter will be a big part of the threequel. That seems likely, but given that nobody else has yet been cast, it’s worth tempering expectations a little and remembering that it might be more about opportunity than plans.

The only thing fans know for sure about the movie at this point is that it will be set in the current day, rather than in the past, like the first two Wonder Woman movies. That’s something Jenkins said during post-production on Wonder Woman 1984, and it likely means that she will be a key part of charting the future of DC’s film universe, which has been mostly stand-alone movies with only vague ties to one another since Justice League bombed at the box office.

The idea of a third Wonder Woman movie has been inevitable since the first one broke box office records and made Jenkins an MVP at Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984‘s disappointing critical reaction has combined with an unclear financial picture, since it was released to HBO Max. There is no clear release date planned for Wonder Woman 3 yet.