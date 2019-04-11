‘Wonder Woman 84’ Footage Shown at CinemaCon

One of the biggest cinematic tradeshows is currently underway and ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis is on hand to bring fans the latest news coming out of Las Vegas. During tonight’s Warner Brothers Pictures panel, the production house showed footage from a variety of upcoming movies, including Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 84. The Wonder Woman sequel footage was sprinkled in a sizzle reel with other DC films.

“Wonder Woman jumps across a street,” Davis says of the footage. “Diana is now at her full powers,” Wonder Woman 84 director Patty Jenkins says in the sizzle reel.

“Diana walks in front of the Washington Monument cuddling with Steve Trevor,” Davis continues. “She whips her lasso in a mall. Her colleague becomes her nemesis in the form of Cheetah. It ends with a shot of her jetting down a street at super speed.”

Wonder Woman 84 has wrapped principal photography and is currently in post-production, barring any reshoots. Jenkins previously said they’re tackling the 80s like no movie as ever done before.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

