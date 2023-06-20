James Gunn Says He's "Blown Away" by Superman: Legacy Screen Tests So Far

While Superman and Lois Lane have made countless appearances across movies and television, the hype around their stints in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy is definitely high. Reports have swirled around who may or may not be in contention for the roles, with the most recent news that Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney are in the running for Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dyvenor are are reportedly eyed for the film's version of Lois Lane. It was previously reported that Gunn and DC Studios would be holding screen tests with these actors over the past weekend — and apparently, they seem to be going well.

In a recent post to Bluesky social, Gunn wrote, "Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy. I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with."

What is Superman: Legacy about?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"Now that we've kind of done a lot of auditions, we're narrowing it down," Gunn explained in a recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. "We're not done yet. By the way — there's a lot of stories out there about who we're auditioning and all these screen tests. I'm just saying it's not all true, that's for sure. There's things in there that are completely false, but I I can't go out there and say 'Oh this isn't true, and this isn't true' without going through everything. And by the way, it's not the audience's — at this point, I don't think it's the business of anyone who is screen testing for a role. That is a very private thing. Journalists have to do what they have to do. That's their job. They're trying to get hits. They find out some things from agencies, but here's the problem — is that they find out some things from agencies that might be true. They find out other things from agencies, which are agencies pushing their clients and trying to pump it up, like 'I think my client is testing!' There's a lot of nonsense that comes out of it, and that's difficult, because there's people out there that are supposedly testing that aren't, and that must be difficult for them as people. And there's other people that might be testing... and I think it's a private thing between me and them."

What do you think of James Gunn's latest comments about Superman: Legacy? Who do you want to see cast as the film's version of Superman and Lois Lane? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.