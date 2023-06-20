DC Announces Batman Day 2023 Books
DC has announced the titles planned for Batman Day 2023. Coming on Saturday, September, 16th, fans will have five Batman Day-exclusives: two promotional comics, two exclusive reprints, and the launch of a brand-new, prestige format series from writer/artist Rafael Grampá. For fans of Michael Keaton's Batman, there's even an exclusive edition of Sam Hamm's Batman '89 miniseries in hardcover -- so if you're one of the few million people who went to see The Flash this weekend, reach out to your local comic shop and make sure they're going to have a copy for you.
Expect more announcements in the weeks to come. In recent years, there have been theatrical releases, toys and merch, and of course the Bat-Signal shining on the Empire State Building.
The special editions include Batman/Catwoman: Prelude to Gotham War, an introduction to the upcoming "Dawn of DC" crossover event; a Batman Day exclusive version of Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1, by iconic creator Marc Silvestri; and Batman #608, the first issue of Jeph Loeb and Lim Lee's Hush, featuring a special Jim Lee foil cover. Participating local comic book shops will also carry an exclusive version of the Batman '89 hardcover collection, featuring a new cover focused on the Bat-Symbol. Plus, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1, the twisted first issue of Rafael Grampá's DC Black Label series, will emerge from the shadows on Batman Day to take its place on bookshelves.
Below are the full breakdowns for the DC Batman Day titles that will be available at participating local comic book shops on the celebratory day.
BATMAN/CATWOMAN: PRELUDE TO GOTHAM WAR BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION
Written by Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard
Art by Mike Hawthorne
Cover by Jorge Jimenez
The Gotham War is set to fracture the Bat-Family this fall, as Batman and Catwoman find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict more than a year in the making! Prepare for war with this Special Edition comic book, featuring a 10-page original prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1 (on sale 8/29), which sets the stage for a fateful fight for Gotham City's future!prevnext
BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #1 BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION
Written by Marc Silvestri
Art and cover by Marc Silvestri
Batman and The Joker have been archenemies for decades—but when a mysterious and violent new threat emerges, they're going to have to form the most unlikely alliance of all time! Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo is the dark and brutal Gotham opus from comics legend Marc Silvestri, and to help promote the September release of the hardcover collection, DC is offering a promotional version of Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1, available on Batman Day 2023!prevnext
BATMAN #608: BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION
Written by Jeph Loeb
Art and cover by Jim Lee
Hush stands out as one of the most beloved Batman stories of the past 25 years, and the first issue of the 12-part arc returns for Batman Day 2023 like you've never seen it before—re-presented with a foil version of Jim Lee's Batman #608 second printing cover, featuring the indelible image of Batman standing on a Gotham City gargoyle. It's the perfect complement to the Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition collection, currently available to order!prevnext
BATMAN '89
Written by Sam Hamm
Art and cover by Joe Quinones
Batman '89 is the comic fans have wanted for years, continuing the story of the classic 1989 Batman film with all-new adventures, as written by Batman screenwriter Sam Hamm and illustrated by comics superstar Joe Quinones! On Batman Day 2023, fans can pick up an exclusive new version of the Batman '89 hardcover collection, featuring a new cover focused on the Bat-Symbol, reminiscent of the iconic Batman movie poster.prevnext
BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1
Story, art, and cover by Rafael Grampá
Eisner award-winning writer and artist Rafael Grampá delivers a twisted take on The Dark Knight, Gotham City, and a never-before-seen rogues gallery in this highly anticipated DC Black Label series launch!prev