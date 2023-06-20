DC Announces Batman Day 2023 Books

DC has announced the titles planned for Batman Day 2023. Coming on Saturday, September, 16th, fans will have five Batman Day-exclusives: two promotional comics, two exclusive reprints, and the launch of a brand-new, prestige format series from writer/artist Rafael Grampá. For fans of Michael Keaton's Batman, there's even an exclusive edition of Sam Hamm's Batman '89 miniseries in hardcover -- so if you're one of the few million people who went to see The Flash this weekend, reach out to your local comic shop and make sure they're going to have a copy for you.

Expect more announcements in the weeks to come. In recent years, there have been theatrical releases, toys and merch, and of course the Bat-Signal shining on the Empire State Building.

The special editions include Batman/Catwoman: Prelude to Gotham War, an introduction to the upcoming "Dawn of DC" crossover event; a Batman Day exclusive version of Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1, by iconic creator Marc Silvestri; and Batman #608, the first issue of Jeph Loeb and Lim Lee's Hush, featuring a special Jim Lee foil cover. Participating local comic book shops will also carry an exclusive version of the Batman '89 hardcover collection, featuring a new cover focused on the Bat-Symbol. Plus, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1, the twisted first issue of Rafael Grampá's DC Black Label series, will emerge from the shadows on Batman Day to take its place on bookshelves.

Below are the full breakdowns for the DC Batman Day titles that will be available at participating local comic book shops on the celebratory day.