Barbra Streisand Calls Out Golden Globes for Not Recognizing Patty Jenkins and ‘Wonder Woman’

Entertainment icon Barbra Streisand showed her support for DC Comics adaptation Wonder Woman, writing on Twitter she would have liked to see the film and its director, Patty Jenkins, recognized during Sunday’s 75th Annual Golden Globes ceremony.

I also would have liked to see director @PattyJenks and her film @WonderWomanFilm recognized because it shows how strong women can be, not only as characters but also at the box office. The three highest-grossing films last year were all carried by women. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 8, 2018

“I also would have liked to see @PattyJenks and her film @WonderWomanFilm recognized because it shows how strong women can be, not only as characters but also at the box office,” Streisand wrote. “The three highest-grossing films last year were all carried by women.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

2017’s three highest-earning films domestically — Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast, and Wonder Woman — each grossed more than $400 million in the U.S. alone.

Disney’s Jedi and Beauty both bypassed $500 million stateside while Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman earned $412 million domestically. Its worldwide totals reached $821 million, placing it among the biggest earners of the year.

Jenkins responded to Streisand’s comments, thanking the nine-time Golden Globe winner.

Wow, thank you so much @BarbraStreisand. You paved the way with your incredible work. Thanks for these lovely words and support. https://t.co/qYWNqDCYNk — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) January 8, 2018

“Wow, thank you so much @BarbraStreisand,” Jenkins wrote. “You paved the way with your incredible work. Thanks for these lovely words and support.”

Jenkins made the shortlist for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year Award in December for her efforts on Wonder Woman.

The DC Extended Universe installment secured Jenkins a place in history as the first woman to direct a film that earned more than $100 million in its opening weekend.

Wonder Woman‘s success makes it the highest-grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman.

A sequel, reuniting Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, opens November 1, 2019.