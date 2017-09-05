‘Wonder Woman’: Patty Jenkins Addresses Film’s Oscar Buzz

The 90th Academy Awards won’t come around until next spring, but the race for nominations is already on. Movies like Get Out and The Big Sick may nab nods at the event next year, but DC diehards hope Wonder Woman will actually take home a major award.

However, when it comes to the film’s director, Patty Jenkins is honored her film is being thought of as a contender.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jenkins addressed the campaign Warner Bros. has planned for Wonder Woman‘s Oscar goals.

“It’s an amazing honor,” Jenkins admitted. “It was never what we thought. You don’t make a movie like this assuming it would happen so, wow, it is an honor.”

The Oscars have featured superhero films in its line-up before, but none of the adaptations have been housed in major categories. Warner Bros. is hoping Wonder Woman might score a Best Picture nomination for the 90th Academy Awards, a feat which would help the movie break yet another record.

Barring any major awards, Wonder Woman has already gotten lots of critical and commercial love. The film is considered to be the best DC flick to debut since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. As for its box office, Wonder Woman just crossed the $800 million mark at the worldwide market. The film also managed to one-up Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man recently to make it the highest-grossing superhero origin film of all-time.

It’s not impossible to think Wonder Woman may nab the Oscar nom it is looking for, but it will be hard to secure the honor. Warner Bros. embarked on an ambitious award campaign for The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012, but the final piece of Nolan’s trilogy failed to persuade the Academy’s board.

Wonder Woman currently has a ComicBook.com Composite Score of 84.59, the eighth highest of any comic-book movie. The film also has a 4.25 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth highest-rated comic book movie of all time among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know what you thought of Wonder Woman by giving the film your own Comicbook.com User Rating below.

In Wonder Woman, before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

It’s not impossible to think that Wonder Woman may nab the Oscar nom it is looking for, but it will be hard to secure the honor. Warner Bros. embarked on an ambitious award campaign for The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012, but the final piece of Nolan’s trilogy failed to persuade the Academy’s board.