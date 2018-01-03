Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Is a ‘Totally Different Film’

Wonder Woman quickly became one of the most critically-acclaimed comic book movies to date, so it came as no surprise that Warner Bros. brought back the two women that made it all possible.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the heroic Diana Prince, while Patty Jenkins is set to return to the director’s chair. It’s exciting that these key pieces are staying the same but, according to Jenkins, we should expect the rest of the movie to follow suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs Film Festival, Jenkins revealed that Wonder Woman 2 will be vastly different from the WWI film that audiences fell in love with this past summer.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not ‘two’ to us,” the director told ET. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

As the interview continued, Jenkins also revealed that the creative team is working hard to include Lynda Carter, TV’s original Wonder Woman, in the new film.

“We’ll see,” Jenkins said of the potential cameo. “Lynda is one of the dearest people to us, has been a great mentor and dear friend. And we actually desperately tried to get her in the first one and we had the scheduling that couldn’t work, so she’s always been a part of our Wonder Woman family. We won’t say anything yet, but we certainly—there’s no lack of trying.”

With or without Lynda Carter, the Wonder Woman sequel is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.