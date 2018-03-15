‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Signs Deal With Reebok

It seems Reebok is bringing a bit more Wonder to its new campaign.

Wonder Woman start Gal Gadot just signed a new deal with Reebok, which will make her part of the company’s new Be More Human campaign. She will be helping to spread the message that being fit can be fun, and the first images show her in various Reebok workout gear (via People).

“Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a P.E. teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age,” Gadot said about the partnership.

She shared a new image of the gear with the caption “I’m pumped about my new partnership with @Reebok! Together, we’re going to find the fun in fitness, and the strength in sports! Ladies, let’s play,”

Gadot embraces fitness and finds that it gives her a Wonder Woman-like sense of strength and confidence. “Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence, and I couldn’t imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey.”

She ended up putting on around 17 pounds of muscle for the part of Wonder Woman, and for the sequel, Gadot will train with Magnus Lygdback, the same trainer that worked with Alicia Vikander for Tomb Raider. You can check out some of the new Reebok images in the gallery.

Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, though the film did make news recently by casting Kristen Wiig as one of the sequel’s villains. Wiig will be playing Cheetah, and Gadot couldn’t be happier to have her on board.

“I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!”

Seeing Gadot and Wiig face off should be amazing, and Jenkins is ecstatic to her in the role as well.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot.”

Maybe Wiig can endorse Nike, further feeding into the hero vs villain feud.

Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.