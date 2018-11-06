‘Wonder Woman’ Stuntwoman Kitty O’Neil Dies At 72

Kitty O’Neil — the stuntwoman from Lynda Carter on the original Wonder Woman show — has passed away. She was 72.

According to a report by THR, O’Neil died last Friday at Eureka Community Hospital in Eureka, South Dakota. Ky Michaelson — a friend of O’Neil’s — reported O’Neill died of pneumonia after having recently suffered a heart attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to being Carter’s stunt double, O’Neil worked on several movies in the late 1970s and early 1980s including Two-Minute Warning (1976), Damien: Omen II (1978), The Blues Brothers (1980), and Smokey and the Bandit II (1980).

O’Neil — who lost her hearing at the age of 4 months due to measles and smallpox — was a trailblazer in the stunts industry, completing one of the biggest stunts of the time in 1979. While filming Wonder Woman, O’Neil reportedly plunged headfirst 127 feet off the roof of the Valley Hilton in Sherman Oaks, California onto an airbag set up near the hotel pool.

O’Neil told The Washington Post after the event that if she hadn’t have hit the center of the bag, she would have been killed.

“She scared the heck out of me,” Michaelson told THR. “I never met a human being that had no fear.”

Speaking with Midco Sports Magazine in 2015, O’Neil offered a great piece of advice to anyone thinking about getting into the stunts industry.

“I’m not afraid of anything,” she reflected. “Just do it. It’s good when you finish, [you know] you made it.”

Outside of her stunt work, O’Neil was a daredevil of sorts, racing boats, dune buggies, and motorcycles. In 1976, the Texan broke the land-speed record for female drivers, tallying an average speed of 512.71 miles an hour while piloting a three-wheeled machine in Oregon.

Eventually, the stunt woman received her Barbie doll and was the feature of a 1979 CBs telefilm named Silent Victory: The Kitty O’Neil Story.

O’Neil had no children and wasn’t married at the time of her death. She had previously been linked to Burt Reynolds-collaborator Hal Needham and fellow stuntman Duffy Hambleton.