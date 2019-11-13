DC Reveals First Look at Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed

DC’s Young Adult line of graphic novels has resulted in some amazing stories, and soon DC will be adding a brand new Wonder Woman story to the fold. The new graphic novel is titled Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed, and will be written by Laurie Halse Anderson (Speak, Chains) and drawn by Leila del Duca (Sleepless, American Vampire), who are reimagining Wonder Woman’s origins with an eye towards the refugee experience, teenage activism, and creating change through love and strength. You can get your first look at the new take on Wonder Woman starting on the next slide!

“My work on Wonder Woman combines my love for the character with my respect for the issues facing teenagers today,” said Anderson. “It was a dream project to write. But when Leila del Duca was brought on board as the artist? BOOM: creative magic through and through!”

“Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed was a dream to work on. Laurie wrote such a smart script, creating a new, special take on Diana that is the perfect match to what I love about Wonder Woman and the morals she represents. I hope readers enjoy following Diana’s journey as she faces heartbreaking obstacles head on, with an open heart, a quick mind, and her indomitable spirit.”

You can find the official description for Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed below.

“Princess Diana of Themyscira believes that her 16th birthday will be one of new beginnings—namely, acceptance into the warrior tribe of the Amazons. But her birthday celebrations are cut short when rafts carrying refugees break through the barrier that separates her island home from the outside world. When Diana defies the Amazons to try to bring the outsiders to safety, she finds herself swept away by the stormy sea. Cut off from everything she’s ever known, Diana herself becomes a refugee in an unfamiliar land.

Now Diana must survive in the world beyond Themyscira for the first time—a world that is filled with danger and injustice unlike anything she’s ever experienced. With new battles to be fought and new friends to be made, she must redefine what it means to belong, to be an Amazon, and to make a difference.

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed is a story about growing into your strength, fighting for justice, and finding home.”

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed hits stores on June 2nd, 2020, and you can get a better look at the new book starting on the next slide! Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

