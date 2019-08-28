Young Justice: Outsiders Finally Brings Back SPOILER

After years of waiting for the show’s return, the end of Young Justice: Outsiders is finally upon us, bookending another chapter in the Justice League’s ongoing struggle against the Light and Apokolips while setting up the inevitable Season 4 on DC Universe. But there’s also some major rewards for longtime fans of the series, including one of the most emotional episodes thus far.

In the penultimate episode called “Overwhelmed,” the relationship between Artemis and Will Harper begins to heat up, partially due to their cohabitation and raising of Will’s daughter Lian. This causes Artemis to breakdown and, eventually, reunite with the man who was taken from her at the end of Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, Wally West is back. Sort of.

The original Kid Flash makes a special appearance in Young Justice: Outsiders after Artemis and Will share a kiss, causing her to feel regret over Wally’s sacrifice. She then asks Zatanna to convene with dead spirits in hopes of reconnecting her with Wally at the same exact location where Artemis supported Zatanna when she shared a brief day with her father Zatara, whose body is controlled by Doctor Fate.

Zatanna brings Bumblebee and Miss Martian for support, knowing that Artemis would need some emotional backup when it’s all said and done. From there, she sends Artemis’ soul into limbo where Wally is waiting for her. The two embrace and live nearly a full lifetime together, all within the span of a day.

The moments pass quickly, where they go from marriage to pregnancy very quickly. And at the end, Artemis gets the closer she needs. She was never given the chance to say goodbye when Kid Flash sacrificed himself to save the world, but in this moment, she finally has the opportunity.

When Artemis returns to the real world, she is comforted by M’gann and she recovers from the life she spent with Wally in limbo, losing her marriage and family. But Zatanna secretly reveals to Bumblebee that it wasn’t real, that she wasn’t actually in limbo — she and Miss Martian created a mental projection that Artemis populated all on her own. Artemis never actually met with the spirit of Wally, it was just her own mind creating the vision she needed to get closure.

Artemis, unaware of this mental trick, returns home to Will Harper and the two agree to remain friends, realizing that their kiss was awkward and that they care for each other as siblings rather than as romantic partners.

Fans wanted to see Wally West return, and this was kind of a bait and switch, but with the mention that Artemis didn’t actually see his soul in limbo comes the new possibility that he could return once again.

All episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders are currently streaming on DC Universe.