Young Justice: Phantoms Announces Return Window in New Teaser Trailer

A new teaser trailer for Young Justice: Phantoms reveals the time frame for when the new season will return to HBO Max. The first half of Season 4 wrapped up in December, with a number of different storylines still hanging in the balance. Superboy was believed to be dead, though that’s up for debate after a new clue was revealed, Beast Boy is still in need of an intervention for his depression, and Zatanna and her students have taken on the responsibility of sharing hosting duties for Doctor Fate. Now, a teaser trailer reveals Young Justice: Phantoms will make its return this spring.

The trailer kicks off with DC’s mystical heroes working together to conjure up a spell. We then see a memory of Superboy and Miss Martian sharing a kiss, the former Aquaman Arthur Curry and Mera looking at the remains of Atlantis, Nightwing and Aquaman (former Aqualad Kaldur) in action, Darkseid, Orion, and more. The action will definitely looks like it’s going to pick up in the second half of Season 4, which is only a month or two away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DCComics/status/1491849561039638538

Showrunner Greg Weisman confirmed back in November that Young Justice: Phantoms had completed production on Season 4. Weisman has been a part of the creative team behind Young Justice since its launch on Cartoon Network in 2010, and has encouraged fans to keep binging the series in hopes of a Season 5 renewal.

“#YoungJusticePhantoms now has TWENTY-FOUR episodes in the can, i.e. totally complete. The last two just need to finish closed captioning, and we’ll be done. So if you want more, #KeepBingingYJ to #SaveEarth16!” Weisman wrote on Twitter. His post included a graphic of Young Justice heroes Miss Martian, Superboy, and Beast Boy.

Weisman also updated Young Justice fans on Season 4 shortly after its October premiere.

“Meanwhile, the fourth season of YOUNG JUSTICE, i.e. YOUNG JUSTICE PHANTOMS, dropped its first two episodes this past Saturday on HBOMax,” Weisman wrote in an online post after its release. “Episode 403 will drop this coming Thursday, 10/21. With another episode (through 413) dropping every Thursday through December 30th. The back half of the season (i.e. 414-426) will drop weekly in Spring, 2022. I’m truly excited for the fans to see the season – and evil creator that I am – also glad that the show isn’t all dropping at once. I firmly believe television – especially a show like YJ – is a better experience if you have time to savor and sort and absorb and predict for a week in between episodes.”

The second half of Young Justice: Phantoms returns to HBO Max this spring. Let us know your thoughts on the season so far, and on the new teaser trailer, in the comments!