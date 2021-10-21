Young Justice Producer Provides Update on Season 4 Release Schedule

A producer on Young Justice: Phantoms has provided an update on Season 4, revealing how the season will be split up into two parts and where the animated DC series stands with episode production. Greg Weisman has worked on Young Justice since the show first debuted on Cartoon Network, along with its resurrection on DC Universe and subsequent move to HBO Max. The virtual fan convention DC FanDome sprang the surprise announcement that the first two episodes of Young Justice: Phantoms were now available to stream on HBO Max, with episodes dropping weekly. The latest updates involve when Season 4 will officially end.

“Meanwhile, the fourth season of YOUNG JUSTICE, i.e. YOUNG JUSTICE PHANTOMS, dropped its first two episodes this past Saturday on HBOMax,” Weisman wrote in an online post. “Episode 403 will drop this coming Thursday, 10/21. With another episode (through 413) dropping every Thursday through December 30th. The back half of the season (i.e. 414-426) will drop weekly in Spring, 2022. I’m truly excited for the fans to see the season – and evil creator that I am – also glad that the show isn’t all dropping at once. I firmly believe television – especially a show like YJ – is a better experience if you have time to savor and sort and absorb and predict for a week in between episodes.”

According to Weisman, Episodes 401-413 will end out the 2021 calendar year, concluding on Dec. 30. Young Justice: Phantoms will then pick back up in spring 2022 to finish its run of 26 episodes. The producer also informed fans on how many episodes are completed, and the number left in post-production.

“As for the fourth season’s production, we have 21 episodes in the can and ready to air,” he added. “The last five have all been animated and are currently in post-production. And since there was no IATSE strike today, we’re still hard at work. (And to be clear, I’m a member of IATSE as part of the Animation Guild, and I was 100% supportive of the union.) We should be done with all 26 episodes by the end of November.”

Young Justice: Phantoms begins with Miss Martian, Superboy, Beast Boy and Martian Manhunter taking a trip to Mars to celebrate the wedding of Miss Martian and Superboy. Once they arrive, they find Mars in the middle of a class civil war. Along with agreeing to help solve a murder, the Young Justice team is also being followed by members of the Legion of Super-Heroes.

