Young Justice: Phantoms Showrunner Confirms Season 4 Is Completely Finished in Production

The complete season of Young Justice: Phantoms is done, according to producer Greg Weisman. The fourth season of the Young Justice animated series premiered October 16th on HBO Max. It’s the first season to stream after the move from DC Universe, which transitioned into a comic book-focused service retitled DC Universe Infinite. Weisman has been a part of the creative team behind Young Justice since its launch on Cartoon Network in 2010, and has encouraged fans to keep binging the series in hopes of a Season 5 renewal. The 24-episode season of Young Justice: Phantoms is done in production, with only closed captioning left to complete.

“#YoungJusticePhantoms now has TWENTY-FOUR episodes in the can, i.e. totally complete.The last two just need to finish closed captioning, and we’ll be done. So if you want more, #KeepBingingYJ to #SaveEarth16!” Weisman wrote on Twitter. His post included a graphic of Young Justice heroes Miss Martian, Superboy, and Beast Boy.

The three heroes were the central figures in the new season’s first story arc. With Superboy and Miss Martian engaged, they decided to have their wedding ceremony on Mars. Beast Boy, Sphere, and Martian Manhunter accompanied them on their cosmic journey. Once they arrived on Mars, the heroes became embroiled in a Martian civil war. One of the sad outcomes of the conflict was Superboy’s death during one attack that used a large amount of Kryptonite. Miss Martian and Beast Boy are now back on Earth, mourning the loss of their friend and loved one.

Artemis took center stage in the next storyline, teaming with her sister Cheshire to fight the League of Shadows. The plot featured Lady Shiva orchestrating the kidnapping of her daughter, Orphan, while also stealing secrets from the Justice League. Two proposed League of Shadows turncoats — Onyx and Cassandra, the daughter of Vandal Savage — turned to Artemis for help. Not knowing which one to trust, Artemis recruited Cheshire to help sort out the mess. It was eventually revealed that Cassandra was the mole. After rescuing Orphan, Cheshire and Onyx remained with Sensei on Infinity Island for rehabilitation.

Greg Weisman updated fans on Young Justice Season 4 shortly after its premiere.

“Meanwhile, the fourth season of YOUNG JUSTICE, i.e. YOUNG JUSTICE PHANTOMS, dropped its first two episodes this past Saturday on HBOMax,” Weisman wrote in an online post after its release. “Episode 403 will drop this coming Thursday, 10/21. With another episode (through 413) dropping every Thursday through December 30th. The back half of the season (i.e. 414-426) will drop weekly in Spring, 2022. I’m truly excited for the fans to see the season – and evil creator that I am – also glad that the show isn’t all dropping at once. I firmly believe television – especially a show like YJ – is a better experience if you have time to savor and sort and absorb and predict for a week in between episodes.”

New episodes of Young Justice: Phantoms release every Thursday on HBO Max.