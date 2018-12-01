‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Trailer Released

DC Universe has released a new trailer for Young Justice Season 3.

Titled Young Justice: Outsiders, the third season of the fan-favorite animated series has been hotly anticipated. Originally debuting on Cartoon Network, the new season on DC Universe will pick up several dangling plot threads left unresolved when the show went off the air in 2013.

Watch the full Young Justice: Outsiders trailer above.

According to a press release from DC Universe, “Young Justice: Outsiders continues the story with our heroes still dealing with the events of season 2 while facing the new threat of metahuman teen trafficking and the intergalactic arms race for control of these super-powered youths.”

While the new season is set to premiere in January, eager fans can revisit the first two season of Young Justice with “enhanced episodes” coming to DC Universe. There’s also a Young Justice prequel comic on the way and a “Making of” documentary about the show.

Here are the details:

Exclusive Prequel Comic: Created exclusively for DC Universe, two 10-page chapters of a Young Justice: Outsiders prequel comic book will accompany the original animated series and will be written by series producer Greg Weisman with art by Christopher Jones. The prequel chapters will be released sequentially on January 2 and January 3 leading up to the series premiere on January 4.

Seasons One and Two Enhanced Episodes: Beginning on December 4 and every Tuesday through December 25 enhanced episodes from season 1 and 2 of Young Justice will be released. Each episode will feature commentary, interviews and inside information from from a wide range of Young Justice experts – from stars of the Whelmed podcast Rich Howard, Emily Buza, and Neal Powell (the superfans who helped to bring the show back to DC Universe), to DC experts like Sam Humphries, Bernard Chang, James Tynion IV and of course Young Justice producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti and art director Phil Bourassa.

“Making of” Young Justice: Outsiders Documentary Series: DC Daily host and Young Justice: Outsiders voice talent Whitney Moore hosts a rare inside look at the production of the series. A production crew followed Whitney during the making of the most recent season resulting in five, 10-minute behind-the scenes episodes which will be released following the premiere, on Tuesdays starting on January 8. DC Daily is the daily news program that airs on DC Universe. DC hosts and talent share the latest news from the world of DC. Stay tuned for more information and previews coming soon on DC Daily.

“Young Justice: Outsiders epitomizes the kind of fan-first series that DC Universe can deliver directly to our members. The passion that surrounded this unique serial strongly points to the reason our direct-to-consumer service is a fan win,” said Sam Ades, senior vice president and general manager, DC Digital Services in the press release. “Not only does DC Universe provide a place for our creative talent to spread their wings, it provides a home for fan-favorite DC Super Heroes stories.”

Young Justice: Outsiders will consist of 26 episodes in total. Three new episodes will premiere every Friday beginning January 4th and continuing through January 18th. Four new episodes will premiere on January 25th as the mid-season finale. The series will then return in June 2019 with the second half of the season.

Young Justice: Outsiders is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Brandon Vietti (Batman: Under the Red Hood, Superman Doomsday) and Greg Weisman (Star Wars Rebels, Gargoyles) are producers. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) is executive producer.

All Young Justice episodes are available to stream via DC Universe. Young Justice: Outsiders premieres January 4, 2019.