This Is What Zac Efron Could Look Like As Green Lantern

DC definitely wants to tap back into the Green Lantern mythos for its movie universe, and a new piece of fan art shows what a Zac Efron Green Lantern could look like.

Artist BossLogic recently revealed a new Green Lantern piece themed after actor Zac Efron. The costume is pretty slick, going with the comic style colors with a few tweaks. It’s also sporting the Efron’s likeness, and we’ve got to say he is definitely a convincing Jordan. In fact, now we can kind of see Efron taking on the part of a hotshot pilot turned protector of the universe rather easily, and you can see the art for yourself below.

“Green Lantern rework with @zacefron”

Fans continue to cast their favorites in the role of Hal Jordan or John Stewart, but as far as official casting nothing has been announced yet by Warner Bros. We know the film will have Hal and John in a buddy cop style film, but so far that’s about all we know. Recent rumors pointed to Tom Cruise being pursued for the role of Hal, and before that, it was widely speculated that Armie Hammer was linked to the part, but neither has been confirmed.

DC is definitely taking its time with the film, and it makes sense since the last film fans remember was the 2011 Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds. The film wasn’t the franchise starter the studio was hoping for and ended up putting the character on ice for a bit. Reynolds would then go on to star in the successful Deadpool movies, and even took a few shots at his Green Lantern role in the process.

The good news is that Geoff Johns is hard at work on a script for Green Lantern Corps, and fans of his comic work will have an idea of what’s to come.

“Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot,” Johns told Collider. “The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

“And right now, look, I’m just writing a script, and hopefully this script gets into a place where Warner Bros., and DC, Walter and everybody — [once] they’re really excited about it, when we get that right, then we’ll move ahead on the project,” Johns said. “But we gotta get it right.”

Green Lantern Corps hits theaters in 2020.