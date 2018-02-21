Zachary Levi Reveals His ‘Shazam!’ Hairstyle

Fans haven’t had the chance to see Shazam’s full costume, but they did recently get a glimpse of his new hairstyle.

Actor Zachary Levi will be playing the magical hero in the upcoming project and decided to share a photo fro the set. Levi can be seen getting his hair worked on, which has received a black dye job.

“Gettin muhherrr did. 💇‍♀️💅 https://twitter.com/MelissaReneeWho/status/966206238722871296 …”

He seems pretty happy with the results, and he also seems rather excited about the Shazam! costume, which he’s already worn but fans have yet to see.

Most of the movie is still shrouded in mystery, but the cast is starting to come together. Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong (Sivana), Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans.

The film recently brought on The Rock as an executive producer, who will be producing alongside Christopher Godsick, Jeffrey Chernov, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

You can find the official description of the upcoming film below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.