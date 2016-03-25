Zack Snyder Still Wants To Do The Dark Knight Returns Movie

✖

Zack Snyder's run with DC Comics characters in movies might have concluded with Zack Snyder's Justice League but the filmmaker has plenty of ideas and stories in mind which he would still love to tell on the big screen in such worlds. For example, Snyder recently revealed he has ideas for a true Dark Knight Returns movie which would more accurately adapt the events of Frank Miller's comic series. Snyder emulated the book with moments in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice but has a bigger idea bouncing around in his head for a true adaptation of the iconic comic series. In a recent interview, Snyder shared a bit of his idea for such a movie.

“I think it would just be its own thing," Snyder told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast of a Dark Knight Returns story. "I would do it 100 percent Watchmen style,” he explained, referenced his 2009 comic book movie set in its own cinematic universe. “I don’t even think it’d be that expensive, to be honest. It’s pretty gritty.” He would want to use a whole new cast, having different actors than Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill playing Batman and Superman.

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, several key moments and lines of dialogue were directly pulled from the Dark Knight Returns comic but the story overall did not match that of the book. The four-issue series released in 1986, telling a story of a 55-year-old Batman who has retired from his role as the Caped Crusader following the death of Jason Todd. The story culminates with Bruce Wayne stepping back into his iconic role and duking it out with Superman in a fight which he finds himself aided by the Green Arrow, only to fake his own death and disappear again. It also sees Carrie Kelley take on a Robin role and features villains like Two-Face and Joker, before Bruce leads a small team to a new HQ. The series is one of the most highly regarded Batman stories in comic book history, set in the DC world's Earth-31.

For now, it seems Warner Brothers has little interest in bringing Snyder back for any more DC Comics titles but if history has taught us anything it is that this director and his fans should never be counted out. After Snyder's version of the Justice League movie was heavily altered for a theatrical release, fans demanded Zack Snyder's Justice League be released. When the 4-hour movie finally hit HBO Max last year, most fans dubbed it a far superior version of the film.

Would you want to see Snyder director another take on DC Comics characters? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!