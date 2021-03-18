Zack Snyder Still Hasn't Heard From HBO Max About Justice League Success

✖

Zack Snyder is still in the dark when it comes to how Zack Snyder's Justice League performed on HBO Max. According to the filmmaker, he hasn't heard anything from Warner Bros. about the streaming numbers for the so-called Snyder Cut or anything else, noting that it's been "radio silence" about not just the performance of the film, but anything else regarding work with them. The film was released on HBO Max in March.

In an interview with Tyrone Magnus on YouTube (via The Direct), Snyder was asked if he'd heard from Warner Bros. about continuing his work which is when the director revealed he's heard nothing from them at all.

"Well, um...no. I haven't heard from them at all!" Snyder said. "After I released the movie, I haven't gotten a phone call. It's been radio silence. I don't...the only communication was Ann's [Sarnoff, Warner Bros. CEO] article after the movie was released, but that wasn't directly to me, that was to the people. So I don't know. As far as I'm concerned, let's see what happens with Discovery, and that's cool. Who knows? All I know is that as of yesterday, Justice League was #1 in the UK again, so..."

While there have been reports that the film was a massive streaming success, WarnerMedia hasn't officially revealed any streaming numbers. However, Justice League producer and Zack's wife Deborah Snyder has previously said that while not having official numbers is disappointing, the film's release was more about getting the story to fans.

"It’s about telling stories and getting your stories to as many people as possible. Yes, there might be an excitement about how it does. Everyone is a little competitive, but they are taking chances on films that would not be getting made," Snyder explained. "The studios are so focused on big IP and tentpoles, but there is a lot of other content the streamers are getting made that wouldn’t get made if it wasn’t for them. In my experience, the creative freedom and support along the way – not a fight – support — in the director’s vision, has been really great. In terms of the box office, yeah, it’s good to know, but you usually know if people like it or not."

"HBO — it’s interesting that they haven’t reported the numbers, but there have been a bunch of articles saying how massive Justice League has been," the producer continued. "For us, it wasn’t about that. It was about completing Zack’s vision. Something that because of our tragedy turned into something really ugly and distorted, and having a chance to set it right. The love from the fans for that film and for Zack’s vision and to be able to complete that vision was the why of it for us. That’s been an amazing experience to see people enjoy it and the love. We had been developing this world and Zack’s version of that world for over ten years. It was kind of a weird ending, or lack of ending. So for us, it was a nice way to get closure and also for people to see what it was meant to be."

Even though there's been no word from Warner Bros. about the numbers and the studio has indicated that they are moving on from Snyder's version of the DC Universe, that doesn't mean that Snyder wouldn't be ready if they did come calling. He previously explained that he's got more stories already figured out.

"Look, the story's figured out. I know what to do, it's not a question," Snyder told It's Gone Viral. "But the truth is, the [Snyder Cut] came out, just to give you a sense of it. I haven't heard from them [Warner Bros.], I don't know what they think. I do love these characters and I love the world, clearly, but yeah, I just don't know what their plans are or what they're up to."

