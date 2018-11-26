‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Trolls WB With Hysterical Thanksgiving Day Post

Zack Snyder seems to be living his best life right now. With the shadow of his Justice League controversy growing smaller by the day, Snyder has been busy on chat threads interacting with fans, answering questions about the deeper meanings and Easter eggs in his DC Extended Universe trilogy, and even revealing plans that could’ve been.

Well, for Thanksgiving Zack Snyder decided to cut loose and have a little fun, with this hilarious troll of Warner Bros. over that Justice League run time:

Okay now that is a sick burn – and we mean the joke, not the turkey!

If you don’t get it right off the bat, Snyder is making reference to the fact that his original cut of Justice League apparently clocked in at around three hours, before Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon, and the theatrical cut of the film was shaved down to two hours… aka 120 minutes.

As stated, Snyder seems to be having a lot more fun with the DCEU, now that he’s clear of his obligations to it. Fans have been delighting in hearing the filmmaker’s original plans for a two-part Justice League epic, which would’ve seen Darkseid attack Earth after his “uncle” Steppenwolf. Aside from learning about cool design ideas or plot surprises, DC fans have gotten to see just much extensive setup and foreshadow that Snyder wove into Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and would’ve included in Justice League too, if he’d had his way.

Since the theatrical cut of Justice League hit theaters, DC fans have been campaigning hard for Warner Bros. to #ReleasetheSnyderCut – the trending hashtag for fans’ desire to see Snyder’s original Justice League vision. While it would be a great way to bring some kind of closure to those fans who were wholly invested in Snyder’s DCEU, the more we learn about what Snyder had planned, the more it becomes clear that getting the Snyder Cut of Justice League would only set fans up for the disappointment of a big cliffhanger that never gets an ending. Hard to say a victory is worth it if it only leads to more painful desire…

Did you enjoy Zack Snyder’s little trolling tease of the Justice League theatrical cut? Let us know in the comments!

