Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Teaser Unveils Epic New Footage

A new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming on Sunday, February 14th, but fans don't have to wait another day for epic new footage of the highly anticipated film. On Saturday, a new trailer teaser was released that revealed new footage from the film, including new looks at Wonder Woman, Batman, and Cyborg as well as some major action as well. This teaser comes just a day after the release of one that gave fans a look at Darkseid, DeSaad, and Granny Goodness. A teaser released on Thursday gave fans an epic look at Superman in the film as well.

Set for release on HBO Max on March 18, Zack Snyder's Justice League is a project that DC fans have been waiting for since the film's theatrical release in 2017. That film was completed by Joss Whedon after Snyder's departure and was so different from Snyder's vision that fans soon began campaigning for the "Snyder Cut" of the film. Zack Snyder's Justice League was eventually announced for HBO Max last year and will be a much more substantive film with a four-hour pre-credits runtime -- and will be presented as a single film, though should it ever get a real theatrical release, a 10-minute intermission is built into the film.

"It's 4 hours of picture and then the credits," Snyder told I MINUTEMEN. "I think it does go over 4 hours by a few minutes but that's you know, 'cause of the titles, 'cause there's a lot of people that worked on the movie. If ever the movie is ever to be viewed in the cinema, we have a 10-minute intermission which is built into the movie. [It] has like a beautiful suite of music, so that adds an extra 10 minutes to the movie."

You can check out the official synopsis for Zack Snyder's Justice League below.

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.