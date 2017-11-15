Zack Snyder Reveals First Look At Granny Goodness In Justice League

✖

Zack Snyder hasn't been shy about showing off new footage from his upcoming director's cut of Justice League, which is set to arrive on HBO Max in March of this year, and it seems as if the world of Apokolips is getting some new live-action members as the latest footage appears to show off one of its most well known denizens in Granny Goodness. The creation of comic book legend Jack Kirby, Granny would raise soldiers for Darkseid, putting children through the wringer in order to make them "worthy" of fighting for the hellish world of Apokolips.

Snyder himself released new footage for his director's cut, showing off new differences to how his vision of the Justice League would vary from the one that we originally got in theaters, clearly giving us more of an idea as to how the alien world of Apokolips functions and what some of its citizens look like in the director's mind. With Granny having a long history in the DC Universe, this is definitely a big reveal and it will be interesting to see how much footage of the alien God we'll see in the upcoming release on HBO Max. Needless to say, it seems that the Justice League is going to have more than a few new challenges to deal with in this four hours director's cut.

The Official Twitter Account for Zack Snyder's Justice League released a brief glimpse at the upcoming full trailer that should be dropping in the next few days and we were able to spot what appears to be a live-action take on the horrifying raiser of children on Apokolips, standing beside Darkseid and a far more hideous version of Desaad beside him:

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

Granny has appeared in a number of mediums outside of just the comics wherein she was originally introduced, being voice by Ed Asner in the DC Animated Universe in Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, and Justice League Unlimited to name a few. With WB working on a New Gods feature-length film, it will definitely be interesting to see if these characters from Apokolips make their way into that tale.

What do you think of this first potential look at Granny Goodness? What other New Gods do you hope we'll see in this long-awaited director's cut? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Justice League.